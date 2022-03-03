We respect Kenya’s ban on plastics despite chemical lobby protests

A US official has said that the United States government respects Kenya’s ban on plastics despite protests from makers of chemicals in that country.

The comments came amid reports that a US industry group representing the world’s largest chemical makers and fossil fuel companies has been lobbying to influence trade negotiations with Kenya with hopes that Nairobi would reverse its strict limits on plastics.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Monica Medina, the US assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs, outlined why the US respects Kenya’s resolve.

“The way we are approaching the negotiations is clear, that each country should be able to have their own standards and how they are going to combat plastic pollution,” she said.

“I think that’s the best way for us to reach the most effective approach. Kenya’s laws are strict and it is Kenya’s right to have strict laws. We don’t want to limit anyone’s ambitions.”

Ms Medina urged Kenya to embrace a recycling culture.

“We only recycle about nine per cent of our plastics in the US and that’s the same as the percentage globally. We need to massively increase it,” she said.

“I think we need a recycling culture everywhere in the world. We need to make it easy. People in my country are clamouring for this. Everyone looks at a water bottle and is like, ‘Can we recycle this?’”

She added that a global agreement on plastics would help.

On Wednesday, heads of state, ministers of environment and other representatives from 175 nations endorsed a historic resolution at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi to end plastics and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024.

“Accountability is one of the most important parts of this agreement. It shouldn’t be up to everyone to measure their own standards; we need to find new solutions and it’s going to take all our ingenuity, considering we have become so dependent on plastics and I hope young people will help us come up with these new solutions,” Ms Medina said.

Documents reviewed by the New York Times on August 30, 2020, showed that the US and Kenya were in the midst of trade negotiations, with President Uhuru Kenyatta making it clear then that he was eager to strike a deal.

“We anticipate that Kenya could serve in the future as a hub for supplying US-made chemicals and plastics to other markets in Africa through this trade agreement,” Ed Brzytwa, the director of international trade for the American Chemistry Council, wrote in a letter to the office of the United States Trade Representative.

Meanwhile, Kenya maintains that it still expects major resolutions to be passed from the engagements at UNEA-5.2 on what it describes as a tri-planetary crisis that it says the world faces due to plastic pollution.

The world is losing nature and biodiversity through plastic pollution, said Ministry of Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

“We expect a number of resolutions on the climate crisis, as well as waste control, which is a big menace to the world,” Dr Kiptoo told the Nation.

“As a country, our focus when it comes to waste control is particularly on plastics because in this part of the world, we were the first country to ban the use of single-use plastics, which we followed with a prohibition of the use of plastic bags or bottles in our protected areas like forests and national parks.”

He added that the ban has helped the government reduce plastic littering by over 90 per cent.

“We haven’t achieved 100 per cent because first, we have challenges around enforcement as the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) does not have the capacity to police all the areas and especially in informal areas like markets, slums and (others).”

Dr Kiptoo also cited Kenya’s porous borders as a challenge.

“A number of our neighbouring countries have not taken drastic measures (to deal with plastic pollution),” he said.

“On dealing with this issue, we have taken a regional approach whereby we have asked for harmonisation (of policies on plastics) apart from taking the matter up to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).”

The government made it clear that it hopes UNEA-5.2 will deliver a global legally binding agreement on plastics.

“We feel that an internationally legally binding agreement on plastics would be better because it will require every country including our neighbours who are member states to deal with this.

“What is more important is to look at the life cycle of plastics from extraction of fossil fuels to production of plastics themselves, distribution and consumption which includes dumping.

The National Assembly, he said, passed a bill last week on waste management. The proposals will go to the Senate and if they are approved, Kenyans will be required to segregate organic from inorganic waste.

“There will be no dumping, as it will be illegal, but instead we are coming up with what we call material recovery centres,” Dr Kiptoo said.

While agreeing with Ms Medina about recycling, Dr Kiptoo said the culture stems from a sense of personal responsibility.

He also said Kenya has changed its approach to dealing with countries that manufacture plastics.