We need to teach our children vernacular to save our cultures 

After listening to how most of my peers read our vernacular Bible, I have come to a conclusion that our cultures are at risk of extinction.

I dare say that the departments of heritage, both at national and county governments, will have nothing to showcase in the near future if nothing is done now. Young people need to work on their vernacular skills if we are to preserve our cultural heritage.

Having been brought up in a rural area, my brothers and I were taught vernacular as the first language, just like other children in the area. Nineteen years down the line, more than 70 per cent of young people in the same area can barely construct a correct sentence in Gikuyu.

Did the place become urban? No. The only thing that has changed in my village is that the kids of those good old days are now parents, and have decided to raise their children “differently” – they have decided not to teach their children vernacular.

Proud of our languages

The language that we speak is what makes our stories and memories rich and interesting. We should also consider that the western people, whom we are trying to emulate, teach their children English as it is part of their cultural heritage. They have it easy explaining their cultures because they are using the language of their forefathers.

It’s very sad to think that in the future, the people who will showcase our languages will be academic researchers.

Without these languages, there will be nothing to define us as a people. Agikuyu will not be Agikuyu without the Gikuyu language, the Waswahili won’t get that recognition without Kiswahili same for Luos without Dholuo. While there are other aspects of culture – food, dressing, initiation into adulthood and others– language is at the core.

As Africans, we should really be proud of our languages, speak them, write about them and even teach other people, including foreigners. That is how English, French, Chinese and other languages become international.

It all starts with you “digital mummy” and “digital daddy”, teach your child your tongue.

Nicholas studies mathematics and computer science at Machakos University.