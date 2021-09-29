We need to pay more attention to language needs of the deaf

sign language

Sign Language interpreter Nicholas Otieno during the Mombasa County Draft Finance Bill 2019 discussion at the Tononoka Hall in Mombasa on September 25, 2019. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Kimani John

Communication and Journalism student

Maasai Mara University

Kenya is a multilingual society, with most citizens speaking at least three languages – mother tongue, English and Kiswahili. But this view excludes a segment of our society: the deaf.

