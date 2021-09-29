We need to pay more attention to language needs of the deaf

Kenya is a multilingual society, with most citizens speaking at least three languages – mother tongue, English and Kiswahili. But this view excludes a segment of our society: the deaf.

The hearing-impaired are an ignored language minority since their mode of communication – Kenya Sign Language – is understood by very few.

As the world marks International Deaf Awareness Month, there is a need to celebrate this group by appreciating and recognising their linguistic identity.

Most of deaf children are born to hearing parents who often lack knowledge of sign language. The deaf children therefore heavily depend on school to learn sign language. The going gets tough for such children when they are denied this opportunity. Some resort to survival signs and almost meaninglessness, linguistically unstructured sounds.

Sadly, the deaf are the most likely to be less educated among all persons with disabilities in Kenya. Many end up training in crafts to become carpenters, stone crushers, plumbers or tailors.

There have been very high sounding ideas on how the government is working to improve education for children with disabilities, but the reality on the ground is different.

Lumping all the disabled people in one group as we draw policies to address their needs does not effectively address the unique challenges of each group. The education of the deaf must aim at giving them knowledge and skills that will make them equal to their hearing counterparts.

The Kenyan society seems to recognise the needs of people with hearing disabilities, but there are still gaps. The Disability Act 2003, for example, requires sign language use in TV news but not all the deaf are benefitting. Only a small percentage of them have access to TV. What happens to the rest in this pandemic? How will they learn to protect themselves?

As we administer Covid-19 vaccines, the government should have a special desk to handle communication for people with hearing disabilities.