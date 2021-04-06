We must all play our part to protect Kenya against Covid

The Covid-19 disease is burning through the country like bushfire. The cases are rising and, even though some of us take the infection rates to be mere numbers, they are real people getting sick and dying.

Families are grieving and suffering, and many of those succumbing to the disease are the sole breadwinners.

Some people are still stubborn. They do not want to put on their masks and claim that they want to see the virus before they can believe that the disease actually exists.

My question to them is; why are you only asking to see the virus but you did not ask to see the other diseases like malaria, typhoid or even HIV?

Let me see if you have the heart to answer that question. Why do you suddenly get a fever and suspect that it is malaria yet you can’t see it?

You must stop the foolishness you are exhibiting. Maybe you are waiting for one of your family members to contract the virus so that you can believe.

Safeguard lives

If that is so, you do not know the danger you are getting yourself into. Sadly, with each passing day, many people continue to die. I urge all Kenyans to stay home if they can and if you have to leave the house for whatever reason,you should remember to put on your mask.

I know this sounds tiresome, but you should not remove it until you reach the house.

Remember, if you feel that the mask is suffocating you, picture what Covid-19 will do to you. We should not take this virus for a joke and we should all support the President and the decisions the government has made to safeguard lives.

May the Lord bless us and lead us through this safely.