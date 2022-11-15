We’ll review fuel taxes, says Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo nominee at vetting

Treasury Principal Secretary nominee Chris Kiptoo has pledged the government will review multiple petroleum taxes blamed for runaway fuel prices, as 11 nominees faced parliamentary committees yesterday.

Dr Kiptoo ruled out the introduction of a fuel subsidy, as he outlined plans to reduce expenditure and wastage in government.

On fuel, Dr Kiptoo said the government was mulling reducing levies, but not the reintroduction of the fuel subsidy scrapped by President William Ruto, which he said had gobbled up Sh144 billion, which could have risen to Sh280 billion, for one year.

“We may look around the levies charged on fuel but in the long term, as the rest of the world embraces green energy, we must reduce our over-reliance on fossil fuels,” Dr Kiptoo said.

He also promised to address Kenya’s debt, now at Sh8.8 trillion, by focusing on widening the tax base while ensuring compliance.

He was among 11 of President Ruto’s nominees for principal secretary that made a pitch on their suitability to serve, as MPs unleashed questions on Day One of a week-long vetting of the 51 nominees by parliamentary committees.

Yesterday, Mr Julius Korir (Cabinet Affairs), Mr Raymond Omollo (Interior and National Administration), Prof Julius Bitok (Citizen Services) and Ms Aurelia Rono (Parliamentary Affairs) had a date with the Administration and Internal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

Vetted by the Agriculture committee were Mr Philip Harsame (Crops) and Mr Harry Kimutai (Livestock Development) while Mr Peter Tum (Medical Services) and Dr Josephine Mburu (Health Standards and Professional Management) were vetted by the House Committee on Health.

The Finance and Planning Committee also had a busy schedule vetting Dr Kiptoo, Mr James Muhati (Economic Planning) and Ms Esther Ngero (Performance and Delivery Management).

Manifesto realised

Mr Korir said he would coordinate programmes of the government to ensure the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is realised.

“If you approve my nomination for the formal appointment I will ensure that Cabinet decisions are implemented as required within the shortest time,” Mr Korir told the committee chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

Mr Omollo, a statistician from the University of Nairobi, will replace Mr Karanja Kibicho, the powerful figure in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration if approved by MPs and formally appointed by the President.

On the police vehicle leasing programme, Mr Omollo said that he will look at it afresh if Parliament confirms his appointment.

Mr Omollo also promised a change of laws governing betting and gaming in Kenya, which he termed “archaic”.

Prof Bitok, who unsuccessfully contested the Uasin Gishu governor’s seat in the August 9, 2022 election, promised to digitise the registration of persons. “It will be a one-stop shop,” said Prof Bitok as he gave the undertaking of ensuring that Huduma Namba is successful.

Mr Kimutai, on the other hand, said all livestock in the country will be tagged as part of plans to end cattle rustling in the country.

He said the government was in the process of carrying out a mandatory animal census that will see all livestock in the country tagged for easy identification and traceability.

GMOs

Mr Harsame defended President Ruto’s move to lift the ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and BT cotton, saying the move was long overdue.

Further, he defended the Galana-Kulalu project, saying it is a success story that has only been made to look like a failed project due to bad publicity.

Mr Muhati promised to streamline the collection and processing of data meant for national planning, saying the current system was labour-intensive and required improved technological advancement to ensure the quality of data.

Mr Muhati, the immediate former Huduma Kenya CEO, said Kenya’s biggest problem was not a growing population, but a plan to ensure skilled labour, which, he said, could then be exported.

Mr Tum said the healthcare sector in the country is in dire need of serious reforms to adequately respond to the health service needs of Kenyans.