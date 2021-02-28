KQ cargo plane
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

We did it! Lead engineer behind KQ’s Dreamliner rebuild exclaims

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Hazel Wachira has many distinct and admirable traits, but the most noticeable is her inability to stay at one position, doing nothing. She likes to keep herself busy with something that counts for the moment.

Related

More from News

  1. China bans harsh punishments in schools

  2. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  3. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  4. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  5. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.