We are on course to achieve the Vision 2030 dream, says DG Mwige

Kenya is course to achieve Vision 2030 goals and objectives, even as the country ramps up investments in key infrastructure projects.

The Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board Director-General Kenneth Mwige said that the government is implementing a lot of projects through medium-term plans, asking the media to be instrumental in informing Kenyans.

"Vision 2030 is still very much on course and it is being done in sectors. It is the overall guiding framework that is cascaded through Medium Term Plans (MTPs)," Mr Mwige said.

While making his keynote address at Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa, Mr Mwige said much has been happening, but Kenyans have not been able to know and asked the media houses to speak of gains, progress and changes that have come through the flagship projects.

“I want to make a special appeal to the editors. We have a deficit in making things better and we need your help to be able to communicate to the public on the progress made so far. Help us improve our communication with the public. Vision 2030 affects all of us, we all need to participate in the political process, practice mature politics, look at the economy, we need it to have jobs for our children,” Mr Mwige appealed.

He assured the country that Vision 2030 is still very much alive and that projects were still ongoing.

Mr Mwige told the editors that the government is seeking a critical path to ensure that they achieve the Vision in the remaining 8 years.

Nation Media Group's Business Editor and Financial Investigative Writer at Daily Nation Paul Wafula (c) joins other Editors during a meeting with the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board at Travellers beach Hotel in Mombasa on October 15, 2021. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

“Kenya Vision 2030 is a very ambitious project. We had smart cities, social protection issues, cash transfers and Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project just to mention. We have spent a lot of money to lay down the infrastructure. The government invests in a 100-year timeline. It has invested a lot of millions so that we can build the superstructures. We have been building foundations for the last 15-20 years,” Mr Mwige added.

The former official at the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission however noted that corruption remains a serious drawback to the gains made.

“My experience having worked at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), we can only deal with corruption effectively in this country when there is the certainty of punishment,” he said.

He noted that it is unfortunate that in Kenya, there is the certainty of negotiation and that has killed integrity among citizens. Adding that the country needs certainty of punishment to be able to overcome it.

“It is up to us to tighten the systems to make sure that those caught are punished,” said the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board DG.

Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna (L) and East African Community Principal secretary Dr Kevit Desai keenly listen through a session during a meeting between the Kenya vision 2030 Delivery Board and the Kenya Editors Guild at Travellers Beach hotel in Mombasa on October 15, 2021. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

Mr Mwige pointed out that the uncertainty of being caught or being punished has made corruption rampant in the country; as he poked holes on the investigative infrastructures like the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Police, EACC, efficiency monitoring units and governance institutions for failing to decisively deal with corruption.

“We have runaway corruption in Kenya because we have all the building blocks in place but lack proper coordination. Kenyans have become creative and there is a need to improve coordination among the agencies in government to be able to flag down any funny dealings,” he said, expressing confidence in achieving the Vision 2030 milestones even as he defended the country’s huge appetite for borrowing.

“You can see the changes in roads, sports, health and all the other sectors. All this is evidence that Vision 2030 is working. The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), whether it was expensive, cheaper, or not, we have had to do this to maintain Kenya’s competitiveness in the region. Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, and our neighbours are borrowing. We have no choice, we will invest in the SGR, take it to Kisumu so that we can continue servicing Uganda, Rwanda and the landlocked countries,” Mr Mwige told the editors.

He acknowledged that the SGR did affect the road transport but increased the lifeline of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway by getting the heavy load and trucks off and onto the wagons.

“There are many positive aspects of the SGR. The road wear and tear has been reduced. We are prioritizing what is important to the economy,” he maintained.