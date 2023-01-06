Watu Credit offers full scholarships to needy students joining high school 

As the world commemorates International Day of Education later this month, Watu Credit has committed to investing in future leaders by launching a scholarship programme, making secondary schooling accessible to more Kenyans.

The presentation ceremony, which took place on Friday at the organization's offices in Nairobi, brought together 35 exceptional students and their families.

Watu Credit contacted its good-paying clients and selected children with a score of at least 300 in the 2022 KCPE examinations.

The students were picked from every region across Kenya. All the children participated in an essay-writing competition describing how receiving a scholarship would support their dreams and future career aspirations.

A group of panelists then heard presentations from the students and chose the final recipients for the scholarships.

Students from needy families

This initiative will cover tuition fees and other related expenses for four years of secondary education. Watu Credit said it believes in empowering others and investing in the future.

The Watu Scholarship Programme will empower hundreds of young people and families for the next few years.

Watu Credit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andris Kaneps said education helps young people secure their future and contribute to their communities and societies.

“Kenya and the boda boda community have allowed us to build Watu Credit. As a company and family, I believe it is our responsibility to give back. We are here to help make opportunities accessible, far-reaching and inclusive,” Kaneps said.

Watu Credit Country Manager Andrii Volokha, on his part, said the organization is committed to sponsoring students from needy families because it is best way to change the communities they work in.

Acquire quality education

“There is no other way to change the future generation of these communities apart from supporting the education of needy but bright students. We launched this programme last year and we are happy about its progress so far,” he said.

At the same time, Viktoriia Volokha, Head of Investigations and Compliance at Watu Credit, said the students under the programme have been able to acquire quality education because their needs have been taken care of.

“We are happy to support our clients in a meaningful way. This is by sponsoring their children’s education. A good quality secondary school education for that matter. Our selection process is simple, because we identify bright but needy students who have to show enthusiasm in education so that they can change their communities in future,” she said.

The organization started the programme in Mombasa last year where another cohort of students who are set to join Form Two this year benefitted.

Enhance digital literacy

“I am grateful to Watu Credit for sponsoring my child who is currently set to join Form Two. I did not have money to take her to high school despite scoring 360 marks but Watu Credit came through for me. I need not to worry now because my child will study up to Form Four without needing my support,” said Salama Sulubu, whose child benefitted from Watu Scholarship Programme last year.

Watu Credit is an asset FinTech revolutionising financial inclusion across Africa.

The company is building an ecosystem for unbanked and underserved individuals by providing access to tools that enhance digital literacy, economic growth, quality of life and opportunity.

So far, Watu Credit has provided over 600,000 loans across seven countries and has positively impacted the lives of more than 3.6 million people.