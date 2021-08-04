War for wealth: Former senator Kabaka's widows fight over family estate

Two widows of former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka are locked in a bitter court dispute over the control of his multimillion-shilling estate.

Vascoline Katanu and Jeniffer Mueni are yet to agree on the distribution of family property, almost eight months after the legislator’s death.

Ms Katanu has petitioned the High Court to be granted the letters of administration but has lost a bid to access part of the money in bank accounts to cater for the welfare of her family.

Pending determination of her application, she urged the court to provide for the education, housing, medical cover and basic maintenance for her two children to the tune of Sh3.4 million.

She wanted the money to be withdrawn from the account of Bonavacantia Properties (K) Ltd, a real estate company, at Eco Bank. The funds were to support the family for a year.

Senator Kabaka died intestate – without having made a will on distribution of his property – on December 11 last year. He was also running Kabaka & Associates Advocates.

He left several properties, vehicles, shares at Bunge and Parliamentarian saccos, Senate Group Life Insurance benefits and Senate Death gratuity. He was also the majority shareholder at Bonavacantia Properties.

Ms Katanu wanted the chairman of Bunge Sacco, Mr Peter Meikoki, to furnish the court with a detailed and particularised statement of Kabaka’s shares.

Benefits and entitlements

The widow demanded a copy of the nomination form that provides the names of the people Kabaka had nominated for his benefits and entitlements.

She also sought an order restraining the sacco from paying out or alienating the cash, shares, bonuses or any benefits that were due to the senator.

The application was based on the grounds that her family had immensely suffered since Kabaka’s death as they were all dependent on him for financial support. This, she argued, had materially affected her welfare and that of her two children.

When she earlier approached the chairman of Bunge Sacco, he advised that Kabaka had left nominees to whom his benefits would go to upon his death. However, the sacco benefits were “not part of his estate”.

Justice Aggrey Muchelule dismissed the application, saying it appeared Ms Katanu had issues regarding Kabaka’s sacco nominees.

The judge ruled that under Section 76 of the Cooperative Societies Act, any dispute that she may have with Bunge Sacco over the nomination of the beneficiaries should be referred to the Cooperative Tribunal.

The judge also declined to issue an order against the sacco boss in relation to Kabaka’s benefits, saying the chairman was not made a party to the case, meaning he was not heard in the matter.

Kabaka’s children

“The right to be heard is a valued right which is central to the rule of law, and the proper administration of justice. It is a principle of natural justice. The chairman of Bunge Sacco will be prejudiced by the orders restraining his functions, and therefore ought to have been brought into the matter for him to make his case before a decision is reached,” said Justice Muchelule.

On whether Ms Katanu and her children should get financial support from the real estate firm, the court ruled that the properties, including bank accounts, of a limited liability company, are separate from the property of its respective directors, shareholders or members.

“There was no formal request to lift the veil of incorporation of Bonavacantia Properties (Kenya) Ltd, to be able to touch the money held by the company at Eco Bank Limited,” said Justice Muchelule.

“This is not to say that Kabaka’s children are not entitled to benefit from his estate regarding their education, medical expenses and upkeep. However, such benefit cannot come from Bunge Sacco, unless they were nominated by Kabaka, or from the account at Eco Bank Ltd in the name of Bonavacantia Properties (Kenya) Limited,” stated the judge.



Ms Mueni had opposed the application, saying that indeed the family had a meeting with the Bunge Sacco chairman, who informed them that Kabaka had statutorily nominated persons to whom the benefits would go to.

She reiterated that they were told such benefits were not the free property of their husband that would pass or vest in his personal representative. Ms Mueni has three children.

On the money in the bank, she argued that the account was operated by a limited liability company, which was a separate entity from Kabaka, although he was a shareholder.