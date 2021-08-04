Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka
War for wealth: Former senator Kabaka's widows fight over family estate

By  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Senator Kabaka died without having made a will on distribution of his property on December 11, 2020.
  • He left several properties, vehicles, shares at Bunge and Parliamentarian saccos, Senate Group Life Insurance benefits and Senate Death gratuity.

Two widows of former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka are locked in a bitter court dispute over the control of his multimillion-shilling estate. 

