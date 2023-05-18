Wanted: Man linked to murder of Emmanuel Tallam’s father

The High Court in Eldoret has issued a warrant of arrest against a prime suspect in the murder of President William Ruto's press secretary Emmanuel Tallam's father five years ago.

Justice Robert Wananda ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nandi East to effect the arrest of Silas Too.

This was after State Counsel Emmah Ngok brought to the attention of the court the suspect’s failure to appear in court for the second consecutive time for the murder trial against him and two other people, including his mother.

“I ask the court to formally issue a warrant of arrest against the two officers who have shown reluctance to appear in court to give their testimonies,” Ms Ngok told the court.

The suspect is charged alongside his mother Dorcas Chelagat and Hillary Korir with the killing of businessman Benjamin Koech.

Emmanuel Tallam's mother Monicah Koech gives her testimony in court. Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

The suspects who are out on a Sh200,000 bond each, with surety of a similar amount, had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

They are accused of committing murder on April 14, 2018, at Chetingting village in Nandi East, Nandi County.

The 85-year-old Koech was a prominent businessman in the tea-growing Nandi Hills township, Nandi County.

He went missing on April 14, 2018, only for his body to be found floating in River Kipsigei in Nandi County two days later.

"Your lordship, I pray that you issue a warrant of arrest against the accused person, Silas Too, since this is not the first time he has shown reluctance to appear in court for the trial of the murder case. He has consistently been absconding to come to court without any explanation," said Ms Ngok.

President William Ruto's Director of Communication Emmanuel Tallam follows the court proceedings. Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

In her evidence in court, the widow, Ms Monicah Koech, told the court that her husband's pair of trousers, safari boots, and shirt were found inside Ms Chelagat's house.

She further revealed that her husband had mentioned the suspect to her as a long-time customer at his shop.

“It was a shock to me and I could not believe it. I wondered what could have happened. I had never seen nor met Chelagat. It is the first time I am seeing her. My husband had told me that she was one of his regular customers,” recounted Ms Koech.

Ms Lucy Ndambuki, the lawyer representing the accused, agreed with the State counsel, saying her efforts to reach Mr Too on mobile phone had failed.

"I have been trying to call my client on his two mobile phones since morning, in vain, and both his mobile phones have been switched off. I am also concerned about his whereabouts. I support the prayers sought by State counsel for the warrant of arrest to be issued against the accused person," said Ms Ndambuki.

According to court documents, the accused, jointly with others not before the court, attacked the elderly man as he was heading home.

A post-mortem revealed he was hit with a blunt object.

The court heard that the three suspects waylaid the deceased and killed him as he was leaving Simbi shopping centre where his shop is.

A witness told the court that Koech’s body was retrieved from the river and a phone and rosary were in his pockets.

“We called the police from O’lessos after retrieving the body from the river. It was raining heavily and it was late in the night,” recounted Mr Peter Kiplimo.

Justice Wananda ordered Ms Chelagat, who also failed to turn up in court citing health issues, to bring proper medical records from a doctor when the matter comes up for ruling in July.

Ms Ngok told the court that Ms Chelagat had sent her an undated and unstamped report from a public hospital signed by a medical doctor.

"Looking at the doctor's report before me, it does not show when the accused person was admitted and discharged from the hospital. Also, the document has been signed but not stamped by the medic," she told the court.

