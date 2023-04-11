Want children? Avoid these toxic chemicals

Scientists have linked a group of toxic chemicals found in some household items to infertility.

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), are a group of chemicals, which the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains are used to make coatings that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.

They are used to make non-stick cookware, some clothes, firefighting foam, toilet paper, pizza boxes, bakery bags, cosmetics, water, stain resistant carpets among others.

PFAs are sometimes referred to as the “forever chemicals” because they are not easy to eliminate and last long even in the human body.

The study published by scientists from Singapore in the Total Environment journal, showed that exposure to PFAs is likely to decrease fertility in women by about 40 per cent.

The researchers found out that women with seven different types of PFAs were more likely to have fertility issues.

“Women who are planning pregnancy should be aware of the harmful effects of PFAS and take precautions to avoid exposure to this class of chemicals, especially when they are trying to conceive,” says lead author Dr Nathan Cohen, a post-doctoral research fellow with the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in a press release.

The researchers linked a chemical known as perfluorodecanoic acid, which is found in PFAS, to reduce fertility in a greater way. Dr Damaskini Valvi, a co-author of the study, explained that previous studies show that PFAs are likely to interrupt hormones and have also been associated with late puberty onset. They increase the risk of endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome in women and girls.

Since some of the chemicals are still being used by people globally, Dr Cohen warns women to avoid exposure by doing away with foods associated with high levels of PFAs.

Men are not exempt from the fertility disruption caused by PFAs. A study published last year in the Environment Health Perspectives journal showed that mothers exposed to PFAS may give birth to boys with low sperm count.

According to the UK’s National Health Service, oligozoospermia, the scientific name for low sperm count, means that a man produces less than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen.