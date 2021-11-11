KMC

Animal carcasses at the Kenya Meat Commission factory on November 9, 2021.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Want a tender cut of meat? Here’s how

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When allowed to change from muscle to meat, its pH levels drop from 6.8 to 5.4, which enhances its safety.
  • Give it time, as it takes at least 12 to 24 hours for the animal carcass to change from tough muscle to tender meat.

You are probably one of those people who order freshly cut and bloody meat hanging in the butchery, believing it to be the best. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.