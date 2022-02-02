Want a long and happy life? Exercise often and eat well

Emphasis on good personal health will never be stressed enough in today’s society. Almost everyone, young old alike, needs to maintain good personal health.

One major threat to health in the recent past has been poor and dangerous lifestyles.

Today, many of us are preoccupied with “chasing the bag” as they say, to the extent of ignoring our own health.

From my reading and research, experts say our bodies are wired to take a rest after any activity, strenuous or not.

Taking necessary breaks is very essential. This can only happen if one creates and plans their time well. If your day is well-planned, experts say, you won’t have to strain or overwork yourself.

Poor eating habits

Healthy eating is also a very important aspect. In computer jargon, they say GIGO— Garbage In Garbage Out!

Poor eating habits— overeating or undereating— lead to a majority of lifestyle diseases that are spiking day by day.

Sad as it may sound, junk and unhealthy foods that some of us love should be avoided as they contain excess fats and oils that ruin our bodies.

You are never too young to die! Good health does not come looking for you, but diseases do. Always ensure your eating is beneficial to your body.

Exercising should definitely be on your daily schedule. Regular exercises help to burn excess calories and fats.

Keep fit and healthy

This helps to avert the risk of being overweight or obese, which often triggers other diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Working out is not as hard as some of us want to imagine. Doing that morning or evening run may go a long way in helping one to keep fit and healthy.

It goes without saying that we all know it is of a necessity to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Even as we all battle the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to keep an eye on other diseases.

Do not wait till you are hospitalised or diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes before you change your lifestyle. Like my doctor reminds me, your health is your wealth.

Take charge.

Trevor,18, Alliance High School.