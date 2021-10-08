Wanjira Mathai: In the footsteps of her mother Wangari Maathai

Wanjira Mathai

Prof Wangari  Maathai's daughter Wanjira Mathai.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

Environmentalist Wangari Maathai, who died 10 years ago today, continues to win admirers worldwide for her conservation efforts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.