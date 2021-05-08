Wambui Kabiru murder: Court declines Moses Dola's hospital transfer request

Moses Dola Otieno

Moses Dola, a former journalist who was convicted of manslaughter following the death of his wife, former NTV reporter Sarah Wambui Kabiru, at Milimani Law Courts on November 29, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Dola was found guilty of manslaughter on October 5, 2018, after Justice Korir reduced the capital murder charge initially filed.

A judge has declined to order the hospital transfer of former journalist Moses Dola Otieno, who is serving a 10-year jail sentence for killing his wife, former NTV reporter Wambui Kabiru.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Role of bureaucrats in renewed Kenya-Tanzania relations

  2. Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces Tigray 'carnage'

  3. Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

  4. Kenya records 572 new Covid-19 cases

  5. 50 female journalism students set for mentorship

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.