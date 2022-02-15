Hearing of Waluke, Wakhungu appeal against jailing starts

Sirisia MP John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu

Sirisia MP John Waluke (left) and his business associate Grace Wakhungu at the High Court in Milimani on February 15, 2022 during the start of the hearing of their appeal against a lower court’s ruling that sentenced them to a combined 136 years in jail for the theft of Sh297 million from a state corporation.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The hearing of an appeal in which Sirisia MP John Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu are fighting against a lower court’s ruling that sent them to a combined 136 years in jail has begun.

