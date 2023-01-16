Wajir man detained in DR Congo over church bombing

Authorities have identified the Kenyan man detained in by the DR Congo (FARDC) in connection to the Sunday bombing of a church in eastern DRC that left at least 10 dead.

Congolese authorities did not release his name when he was arrested on Sunday, but Kenya's Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) on Monday identified him as 29-year-old Abdirizak Muktar Garad, who hails from Wajir County, northern Kenya.

The bomb attack took place at a church in Kasindi near the DRC-Uganda border, in which at least 39 other people were injured.

FARDC spokesperson Anthony Mualushay linked the attack to the Allied Defence Forces (ADF), a terror group with origins in Uganda but based in eastern DRC. Garad is believed to be a member of the ADF.

The terror group is suspected to have placed the improvised explosive device (IED) at the Protestant church during its Sunday morning service.

Kasindi area located less than 100km from Beni town in eastern DRC which is under the watch a joint operation of Ugandan and DRC forces who are fighting the ADF.