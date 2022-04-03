Wajackoyah Q&A: Presidential debates should be open to all candidates

The Media Council of Kenya in conjunction with all television stations are planning to host presidential debates before the August 9 General Election. There is a strong feeling that fringe candidates should be locked out of this discourse to accord the top two contenders ample time to articulate their manifestos and other campaign policy issues. What is your take in this matter and how prepared are you? Dan Murugu, Nakuru City

If the MCK took such a move, it will not only be unfair to the candidates, but also to the general public. As much as the prevailing circumstances may favour some candidates, that does not mean it is game over for the rest.

I believe that the debate platform is more in the interest of the general Kenyan public, and for that reason, the public must be served with all there is for them to make a well-considered opinion at the ballot.

Personally, I am very prepared to face off with any other presidential candidate in this race because I believe that our team has superior ideas that can transform our country and the lives of our people faster.

One of the things you have promised to implement if you ascend to the Office of the President is to suspend the Constitution and allow Kenyans to decide on the kind of supreme law they want. What informed this, considering the pain Kenyans underwent to get the 2010 Constitution? Andrew Maranga Ratemo, Nairobi

The current Constitution was a half-baked document that doesn’t resonate with over 45 million Kenyans. The Committee of Experts who were working on the Constitution were political appointees who were keen on satisfying the wishes of their masters. There was no place for millions of Kenyans in the minds of the drafters of the Constitution 2010.

It is an elitist document for a few, designed to serve their needs and greed. Do a random sample with your neighbours, stand at the gate and ask them which chapter of the Constitution they know. The answers will shock you – that being Nairobi, you should be wondering what the situation in your villages is. The framework with which we established our Constitution was never nationalistic.

Of what service is the Constitution when the arms of government keep on fighting among themselves at the expense of the taxpayers? The Executive continues to corrupt the Legislature, while the Judiciary is compromised on the basis of the highest bidder getting his way. That must be relooked at. Examples of countries that operate without a written constitution are Israel, Canada, New Zealand, and Britain. It is no longer about who will lead this country, but what our standards of being led are.

Bhang is a highly addictive drug, yet you are pushing for its legalisation for commercial purposes. What measures will you put in place to aid recovering addicts? Isaac, Vihiga County

Just like tobacco, alcohol, miraa and the rest, we shall continue to sensitise our young people on the effects of bhang. We shall ensure that the cultivation of marijuana will be done under a well-controlled environment. I also believe that through Parliament we shall enact good laws that will ensure that the trade of marijuana is done through a state corporation and not through private trading.

On the same note, I would like to dispel the false notion that when marijuana will be legalised everybody will stop whatever they are doing to smoke. Far from it! If we are to be truly honest with ourselves, we know that right now in this country those who smoke marijuana for pleasure know how and where to access it, and I don’t think we have a smoking crisis in this country right now.

Therefore, it is not a matter of being legal or not for those that smoke for pleasure. However, for industrial and commercial purposes, it is important that we start by legalising it and putting in place supportive legislation to oversee it. Marijuana is what tobacco is to Cuba, it is what cocoa is to Ghana and Ivory Coast, it is what oil is to Middle East, it is what miraa is to the people of Meru — a high value product that is a source of revenue and livelihoods.

You want to be my president but I hardly know you. Who is Prof Wajackoyah? Lillian Mutai, Nakuru

I am a Kenyan, born in Mumias, Western Kenya. My Parents separated when I was young and given the circumstances at the time, I found myself as a street child in Nairobi. By the grace of God, I ended up in a Hare Krishna temple where I was taken to school, after which I ended up being a policeman.

My commitment and hard work helped me to rise to the rank of a detective. It was at that time that Robert Ouko was murdered and being one of the best detectives in the country then, I was one of those assigned on the matter.

Given that we were coming close to solving the case, my life was in danger and that is how I went into exile. It is during my time abroad that I immersed myself in education that has today earned me several degrees and that is how I am now a professor of law and a presidential candidate.

As someone who hopes to become the head of state, you history is as important as your promises. In what ways have you participated in the democratisation of the country, seeing that you were a detective during the Moi era? The police were used to suppress free speech and political agitation. Byron Waswa, Nairobi

I am proudly one of the few detectives who were willing to stand up to the government on the premise of principles and humanity. I personally paid a high price as I was forced to flee from my country to save my life. It is also important to note that not all state officers were compromised during the era you just referred to.

Sir, I know you as an accomplished immigration lawyer, who has even acted for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian who was reportedly abducted from Kenya and transferred to Nigeria. As president, how will you handle the Miguna Miguna case? Felix Matano, Kitengela

I am a true believer in the rule of law. The courts have pronounced themselves on this subject several times and mine will be an easy work of ensuring that court orders are obeyed.

You went into exile because of the Ouko murder investigation, yet you have never talked about the specific threats that forced you to flee. Could you be open with the voters and tell us what happened? What did you know and who was after you? Mwangi Ngugi, Kikuyu

I believe in the sanctity of Life. I have answered this in question (4).

The politics in Kenya since the return of multi-party system has been about horses and donkeys and no outsider (someone with little to no history in politics) has ascended to the category of horses. How do you intend to break this barrier and be considered a serious presidential candidate? Pius Omondi, Siaya

It is very unfortunate that the Kenyan public has been brainwashed to imagining that politics and leadership of this country is the preserve of only a few individuals or families. This year, we are going to open the eyes of Kenyans to new realities and possibilities.