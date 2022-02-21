Waititu in mourning after losing his mother

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has lost his mother, Ms Monicah Njeri Waititu, 93, who was receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Mr Waititu told the Nation that his mother succumbed to heart failure on Sunday evening.

"I have lost a great friend and dearest mother who I always looked up to. She has always been my inspiration. She has been fighting other chronic diseases but finally succumbed to heart failure at Aga Khan Hospital," he said.

Plans are underway to set a date for the burial.

Ms Njeri, who leaves behind seven children, will likely be buried later this week in Limuru, family sources said.

Mr Waititu has been in the political cold for almost two years after he was impeached by the Kiambu County Assembly for engaging in economic crimes, conflict of interest and corruption.