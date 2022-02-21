Waititu in mourning after losing his mother

Ferdinand Waititu baba yao

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has lost his mother, Ms Monicah Njeri Waititu, 93, who was receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

