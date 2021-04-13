Ferdinard Waititu
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Waititu fights auctioneers over Sh10m loan secured two days to his ouster 

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwananchi Credit Limited has seized Mr Waititu’s two luxury vehicles, which he used as collateral for the loan.
  • The former governor has moved to court seeking to block the auction, saying he needs more time to repay the loan. 

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is trapped in a downward spiral as his woes seem to multiply by the day.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Blaise Compaore to be tried for Thomas Sankara murder

  2. Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction

  3. 3 counties move to protect land near Konza City

  4. Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands $900m

  5. Kenya records 26 more Covid deaths, 239 ICU cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.