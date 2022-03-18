Wafula Chebukati off the hook in 2017 election servers case

The High Court has dismissed a petition seeking punishment for the electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati for disobeying an order to allow ODM leader Raila Odinga access to the servers used in the 2017 presidential polls.

The application filed by human rights activist Khelef Khalifa sought to have Mr Chebukati cited for contempt for allegedly failing to obey a Supreme Court order to allow the commission’s electronic voting system scrutinised.

Mr Khalifa had wanted the chairman committed to civil jail for six months.

Alternatively, he wanted Mr Chebukati barred from overseeing the forthcoming elections and holding office as the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC).

But Justice Hedwig Ong’udi has ruled that the court does not have the authority to deal with the matter.

The judge also ruled that the court does not have the power to remove Mr Chebukati from the constitutional office.

Judge Ong’undi stated that the proper procedure to remove the chairman of a constitutional commission is by way of presenting a petition to the National Assembly setting out the alleged facts constituting the ground for removal from office.

Personal capacity

The court based its ruling on Article 251 of the Constitution, which provides the process for removal of a member of a constitutional commission (other than an ex officio member), or the holder of an independent office.

The court upheld a preliminary objection raised by the IEBC and Mr Chebukati against the petition saying no order was issued to him personally although he was a party in the presidential election petition filed by Mr Odinga.

In the said objection, Mr Chebukati informed the court that he was never sued in his personal capacity in Mr Odinga’s case.

“In nullifying the 2017 presidential election result, the Supreme Court did not impute any criminal intent or culpability on me or any other Commissioner,” said Mr Chebukati.

His other argument was that if he were to be punished for the alleged contempt, it is the Supreme Court that should do so because it is the one that made the germane orders.

“The Supreme Court orders were not perpetual orders. They were meant for a specific occasion and purpose. That occasion was the hearing of the case (the 2017 presidential election petition) and the purpose was to aid the Supreme Court in determination of the case,” Mr Chebukati added.

During the hearing of the 2017 presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, the IEBC declined to open its servers despite court orders.

At the time, OT Morpho, a French company that supplied IEBC with the Kenya Integrated Election Management System used in the 2013 and 2017 general elections, hosted the IEBC servers in France.