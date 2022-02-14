Wa Iria rides on a cow’s back to a presidential run

Mwangi Wa Iria

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria during a past political meeting at Luisoi resort in Nyeri county on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria wants every Kenyan household to be given a dairy cow in a bid to lift a majority of the people out of poverty.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.