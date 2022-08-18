Voters punish 211 MPs in poll
Over half of the 416 members of the bicameral parliament lost their seats in this year’s General Election and are now angling for a share of a cumulative Sh2.2 billion send-off package.
The electorate sent home 211 members of the National Assembly and the Senate at the polls held last week.
In the National Assembly, 146 legislators who represented constituencies were sent packing while 34 of the 47 Woman Representatives were shown the door.
Voters dismissed 31 Senators out of the 47 elected lawmakers.
