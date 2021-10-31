Virus makes almost 5,000 Kenyan children orphans

Gravesite

A grave being made for a person suspected to have died of Covid-19 in Kajulu, Kisumu County on June 15, 2021. A new report says 4,712 children in Kenya have been orphaned by the disease. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Children losing primary caregivers have higher risks of experiencing mental health problems; physical, emotional and sexual violence.
  • There is no Kenyan-based information on the number of children being orphaned by the pandemic for now.

Maria Wafula’s eighth birthday was on April 30. At 7.30pm on what was to be the great day, her father died from Covid-19 complications.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.