Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill shortly after Kisii county

Vihiga County Assembly

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi addressing Vihiga County Assembly during a past session. The county assembly has endorsed the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Already Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado and Kisii County Assemblies have endorsed the draft.
  • Vihiga County Assembly Speaker, Ms Hasna Mudeizi, will now send the Bill to the speakers of the National Assembly and Senate.

Vihiga County Assembly on Thursday became the ninth county to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill, 2020.

