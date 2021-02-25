Video gaming: A harmless pastime or ruinous hobby? 

Gaming

Gaming can become addictive, and has been blamed for ruined relationships. Shutterstock 
 

Photo credit: Shutterstock 

By  Tracy Bonareri

What you need to know:

  • The gaming industry in Kenya is becoming increasingly popular.
  • Children are no longer into traditional games like hide-and-seek.

The gaming industry is becoming increasingly popular among the young generation. At one gaming shop in Eastleigh, Nairobi, loud music blares from huge speakers to lure customers. And it seems to be working, judging by the large number of children and young men trickling into the shop. 

Related

More from News

  1. Sex scandal involving VP rocks Zimbabwe

  2. Covid-19 claims eight more lives

  3. Why we did it: The Kenyan women who joined Al-Shabaab

  4. ODM extends presidential ticket application deadline

  5. PRIME Secrets of MCAs BBI vote

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.