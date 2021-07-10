Victim whipped by Chinese employer gets Sh3m

Chinese nationals Yu Ling, Deng Hailan, Ou Qiang, and Chang Yueping, who are accused of assaulting a Kenyan employee at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, are pictured in court on February 13, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Sam Kiplagat

A Kenyan who was filmed being whipped by his Chinese boss last year has been awarded Sh3.07 million for violation of his rights and illegal dismissal.

