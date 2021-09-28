Wingu Bistro Club in Ruaka
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Victim in Ruaka bar murder was a jovial big dreamer, his family says

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Brian Macharia, the 28-year-old man alleged to have been killed at Wingu Bistro Club in Ruaka, Nairobi, on Sunday night, was an always smiling, adventurous and charismatic man, his family has said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.