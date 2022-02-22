Kenya Defence Forces

Kenya Defence Forces Officers Parade at the Kenya Navy Base at Manda Bay in Lamu County. Kenyan citizens who have served will be entitled to a home while their dependents will have access to an education fund.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Veterans Bill to ease burden on former soldiers

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Former soldiers who served the nation diligently on the frontline will now retire with a full package of financial and health benefits, if MPs eventually adopt the Military Veterans Bill.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.