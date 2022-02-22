Veterans Bill to ease burden on former soldiers

Former soldiers who served the nation diligently on the frontline will now retire with a full package of financial and health benefits, if MPs eventually adopt the Military Veterans Bill.

Veterans will be entitled to a home while their dependents will have access to the education fund that will be set up.

If passed into law, only Kenyan citizens who have served in the Kenya Defence Forces, the armed forces since 1963 or those on pension will benefit.

Those who were dishonourably discharged won’t be considered.

Those who suffer from physical and mental instability following their service will be entitled to special benefits.

Those who were discharged or retired on medical grounds will also be considered veterans and shall benefit regardless of whether they receive a pension or not.

“Policies regarding veterans shall be aimed at recognising and honouring military veterans, ensuring the smooth and seamless transition into civilian life, restoring capability of disabled military veterans, and improving the quality of life for veterans and their dependents. Policies will also facilitate access to their benefits,” states the Bill sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

However, those who suffer from self-inflicted physical disability, or mental disability caused by use of narcotic drugs, will not be regarded as veterans, and therefore won’t be entitled to any benefits.

If adopted, veterans will have access to counselling and treatment for post-traumatic stress, physical rehabilitation for any condition arising out of military service, education and skills development, and facilitation on employment placement or business opportunities by the defence council. Fallen soldiers will be honoured and memorialised.

Their dependents will access counselling and treatment for post-traumatic stress or related conditions and receive advice from the defence council on employment placement and business opportunities.

Children will be facilitated in education placement. They shall benefit from the Dependents Education Fund, which shall provide scholarships. The fund shall be set up by the defence council.

All receipts, earnings and accruals to the fund and the balance at the close of each financial year shall be retained.

The council is also mandated to consider proposals that touch on policies, funding and budgeting of military veterans’ affairs. It will also be responsible for commissioning research into issues affecting veterans.

The council will determine the veterans that are eligible to settle at the defence forces’ retirement homes.

Should any complaints arise, veterans and their dependents will present them to the Director of Military Veterans, who shall be appointed by the council. The director is also tasked with assisting veterans and their dependents in filing applications for review to the pensions assessment committee and the appeals team.

An advisory committee, comprising six members appointed by the council and headed by a chairperson picked by the President, will be responsible for advising the council on policy issues relating to veterans.