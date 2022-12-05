Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho’s wife passes on

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho is in mourning after losing his wife, Ms Christine Wairimu Gaitho.

Ms Wairimu passed on following a short illness.

Mr Gaitho, who currently works as a consulting editor for Nation Media Group, broke the news on social media on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with a message that read “rest in peace my dearest.”

Ms Wairimu is survived by Mr Gaitho and their seven children.

Funeral arrangement are ongoing at the International Christian Center (ICC) along Kerarapon Drive.

A number of Mr Gaitho’s close friends shared their message of condolences.

“Pole sana Mr Macharia. May Almighty God grant you and your family peace during this difficult times. Rest in perfect Mama Christine,” said Mr Maina Karuri.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences, senior,” said senior journalist Nzau ya Musau.

“My sincere condolences to you and your entire family. May the good Lord give you comfort and strength during this difficult time,” said Tom Japani, Radio boss at Standard Media.



