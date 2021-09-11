Veteran journalist Dominic Odipo dies

Veteran journalist Dominic Odipo, a former business editor with the Standard newspaper, died Saturday morning at his home in Riruta.

Odipo had been recovering at home following admission to hospital.

“He died between 10.30am and 11am. The body is at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home on Mbagathi Way but we are trying to move it to Chiromo,” said his sister Antonina Odipo.

Odipo, a veteran journalist described by many as an active and key member of the second liberation movement, suffered a stroke in 2013.

This stroke, which followed one in 2009, caused complications that led to his hospitalisation.

Also read: Please support Dominic Odipo to write again

Besides editing business news at the Standard newspaper, Odipo ran a weekly column in the newspaper until 2013, when he became ill.

He previously worked as a business writer for The Weekly Review.