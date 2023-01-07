Varsity donates seedlings towards Somalia’s afforestation campaign

United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE) has donated 100,000 seedlings to support Somalia’s President Dr Hassan Sheikh's afforestation campaign.

The seedlings, which were handed over to the Ministry of Environment, will be planted in Mogadishu to boost biodiversity and climate resilience in the country.

UPEACE is the first organisation to respond to President Sheikh's initiative which was launched in October last year.

The project aims to plant 10 million trees across Somalia to help in curbing deforestation amid devastating droughts. The Somali leader planted Tamarind tree seedlings in Mogadishu.

"The primary aim of UPEACE is to promote peace and address conflicts. Climate change is becoming the main reason for conflict among pastoralists due to the scarcity of water and pasture," said Dr Mohamed Yussuf, UPEACE country director, at Aden Adde Airport.

UPEACE's effort in contributing to the Somali government's greening initiative is in line with AU's "Great Green Wall", which aims to restore 250 million acres of degraded land and bring security to one of the most impoverished regions on earth, stemming conflict and stopping mass migration.

In Somalia, multidimensional and interlinked aspects of climate change, land degradation and food insecurity hamper sustainable development, and famine remains a systematic risk.

Ministry of Environment Assistant Minister Dr Said Mohamed Ali commended UPEACE University for donating the tree seedlings.

"The donation will help us implement the President's plan to have 100,000 trees planted in Mogadishu by December 2023. Greening Somalia is a top environmental priority for the government, and it will go a long way in addressing climate change challenges,” he said.