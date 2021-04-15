News

Prime

Valuation report NLC used to pay Sh12.1bn for railway land goes missing

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Acquisition of the land, which was done by NLC on behalf of Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), was flagged in a special audit report by Auditor-General.
  • The audit report also puts former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri on the spot over the irregular acquisition of the land. 

A valuation report used by a government agency to pay Sh12.1 billion for compulsory acquisition of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) land has mysteriously gone missing. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.