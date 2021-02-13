Hot this Valentine’s: David Ndii, Stingy Men, and a request for lockdown. LOL

Romantic man

A man giving his girlfriend flowers and gift for Valentine's Day.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  SUNDAY NATION TEAM

What you need to know:

  • The serious men are saying they can’t smell all that love the sissies say is in the air.
  • They blame the three-layered masks they are wearing.

LOL! We hear that focused men will be doing constructive things today and socially distance themselves from the sissies who buy flowers and pamper their women. For what is Valentine’s Day to a serious man?

