Use the long holiday to add something new to your CV

What to do with the long holidays after the semester break?

This is a tough question many university students ask themselves each time they get home from college. Well, I am also a student and may not have the expert knowledge in time management.

However, there are a few activities my friends and I have engaged in and they have proved useful. Here are some:

Enhance your computer literacy: This must not be understood as taking computer lessons or computer packages. It is technological use, monitoring and control with the aim of learning how new and various technologies work.

For example, this can be learning how to file online tax returns, or do a motor vehicle or land search digitally. Not many Kenyans, including the educated, employed and salaried, can file their tax returns on Kenya Revenue Authority website, with many paying tech-savvy colleagues to help them out.

Physical job

Motor vehicle search on National Transport and Safety Authority’s TIMS portal is yet another nightmare for others. It is very useful to learn how to use these systems at home.

Seek internships: This can be an online or physical job. By the way, you ought to create a LinkedIn account. This will make it easier for you to discover opportunities as your profile helps you filter the millions of job adverts online.

Not only will an internship raise the profile of your résumé but it will also give you exposure to work ethic, professional discipline, office etiquette and financial literacy. It is also during these work stints that you can establish networks that may be helpful in future.

Don't forget how to write: Keep written records of your plans, debts, expenditure, shopping lists.

Fitness activities

If you find it hard to read materials such as periodicals, journals, newspapers or novels, get yourself a Podcast app. It is important that you engage in fitness activities like playing basketball, football and swimming.

Learn how to drive: It is at this time and age bracket that you have a lot of free time.

Acquire vital documents: You may also make those day-long queues applying for a passport, birth certificate and national ID you lost. Bottom-line: don’t just sit there, do something.