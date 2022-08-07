US: We have confidence in Kenya’s election preparations

The United States (US) has expressed its confidence in the preparation for the August 9 elections, saying they are looking forward to a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

Speaking on Sunday morning during her first media briefing, new US Ambassador to Kenya Ms Margaret “Meg” Whitman said the preparations towards the polls is on the right trajectory and they are looking forward to a peaceful transition of power.

She, however, said they are non-partisan and only playing a supportive role, working alongside Kenyan institutions, for the last 18 months to prepare for a free, fair and transparent elections.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Kenyans during this election period. We support democratic values in ensuring a free, fair and transparent electionsbut we are non-partisan,” said Ms Whitman.

“Everyone feels more confident we have done everything we can to be helpful to the Kenyan government and the people in that regard,” she added.

The envoy added that there is confidence around the 2022 elections preparations unlike in other polls exemplified by businesses continuing to invest in the country despite elections being around the corner.

“Businesses and people gain confidence by free, fair and transparent elections with a peaceful transition of power and I think there is a great deal of confidence that the elections are on the right trajectory. Businesses want to be in an environment where there is some certainty as uncertainty is not a friend of businesses,” she said.

However, Ms Whitman said it is up to the Kenyan government to ensure Tuesday's polls are violent-free.

She pointed out that their role is a supportive one as the election is by Kenyan people and run by the Kenyan government.

“We play a supportive role to the Kenyan government to run a violent-free election but we cannot take responsibility for that. We can only be helpful in our long term relationship with the police and others but ultimately it is up to Kenyans to run violent-free elections,” she said.

In terms of last week’s security alert on Kisumu, she said it was a routine alert but specific to the city because it hosts the second largest American citizens and Embassy personnel outside Nairobi.

Nonetheless, Ms Whitman pointed out that the alert should not be misconstrued as supposing the US has information on any impending dangers that the Kenyan government does not have.

Further, she said the alert does not reflect US views on the outcome of the elections but a routine one to make sure “our people are on alert”.

“My top priority is the safety of US personnel and citizens in Kenya and that is why we released the alert. If we had a large number of people elsewhere, we probably would have done the same,” said the envoy.

At the same time, she said the US intends to deepen its ties with Kenya in terms of strengthening democratic values, improved economic trade and development, and addressing food insecurity, among other issues.

She said she will be meeting with civil society, political leaders, media and Kenyans over the next weeks and months to know their perspective on how the two countries can work together to promote the democratic values including the respect for the rule of law and fundamental freedom.

“I intend to deepen this dynamic and positive relationship. enduring ties between the countries. The US and Kenya enjoy strong partnership in areas of democracy, security, and economic prosperity,” said Ms Whitman.