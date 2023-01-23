US top diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to visit Nairobi

United States top diplomat to United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is set to visit Kenya on Wednesday

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is expected to receive briefings from the UN country team on humanitarian programs, including the regional drought response and assistance to refugees.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also meet with refugees pending resettlement in the United States and highlight the Joe Biden’s administration’s newly-launched Welcome Corps program.

She will also meet with Kenya-based entrepreneurs at the forefront of the country’s transition to a green economy.