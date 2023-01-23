US top diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to visit Nairobi
United States top diplomat to United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is set to visit Kenya on Wednesday
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is expected to receive briefings from the UN country team on humanitarian programs, including the regional drought response and assistance to refugees.
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also meet with refugees pending resettlement in the United States and highlight the Joe Biden’s administration’s newly-launched Welcome Corps program.
She will also meet with Kenya-based entrepreneurs at the forefront of the country’s transition to a green economy.
“The Ambassador’s visit will also focus on the impact Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to have on global food security, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region,” a release from the United States Mission to the United Nations office of Press and Public Diplomacy said.