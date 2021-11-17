US top diplomat Antony Blinken arrives in Nairobi

US top diplomat Antony Blinken was received at the airport by Kenya's minister of Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo.

Photo credit: Pool

Antony Blinken on Wednesday began his first trip as US secretary of State to sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to demonstrate a broad commitment focused on democracy and climate change even as crises in Ethiopia and Sudan put security front and centre.

