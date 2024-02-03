US to spend Sh13m to train 131 Kenyan students in entrepreneurship, technology

A total of 131 students at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology will benefit from a partnership between the United States government and the institution to improve Science, Technology and Mathematics Education.

The initiative, spearheaded by university lecturer Dr Churchill Saoke, aims to equip students with the latest skills in technology and entrepreneurship to solve current societal problems.

Through the collaboration, the students will have the opportunity to work with their US counterparts from Syracuse University to develop joint micro-international ventures.

Speaking at Jkuat, Mr Drew Giblin, Cultural Attaché at the United States Embassy in Nairobi, urged the students to be part of a solution in society and not a problem.

"Convert your ideas into money and jobs. It is through programmes like this that we produce problem solvers. We have a lot of problems to solve, be part of the solution," said Mr Giblin.

The university's Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi, urged the students to seize the opportunity to network with their counterparts in the United States, a move that will also strengthen cultural and trade ties between the two countries.

"As a university, we believe that this programme will help to place our students on the global map and strengthen partnerships among students globally," said Prof Ngumi.

"This course is well designed for you and we hope that upon successful completion you will be able to demonstrate mastery of concepts on entrepreneurship, sustainability and business creation, use logical and abstract reasoning as well as diverse analytical skills to solve problems," she told the students.

Dr Saoke, who is the founder of the initiative, pointed out that the programme is part of finding a solution to the high unemployment rate in the country, especially among the youth.

"From these projects, the business will be modelled and the best team will be awarded and then taken through coaching to ensure the business takes off. The projects will be showcased at an innovation conference in Kenya," said Dr Saoke.