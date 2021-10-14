US senator calls on Biden to discuss ‘deep government corruption’ with Uhuru

Uhuru Kenyatta and Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (left) and Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta. The two will meet at the White House on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the first meeting between the US leader and an African head of state since Biden took office.

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm | AFP & PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

A US senator is calling on President Joe Biden to prioritise the fight against corruption, political violence and rising debt ahead of his meeting with Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.