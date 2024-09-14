Hello

US issues travel advisory, cites fear of Westgate, 9/11 September ‘anniversary’ terror attacks

A View of the Westgate Mall in Nairobi after the deadly assault by terrorists on September 21, 2013. A shake-up of security agencies could be in the offing in the wake of the attack which left more than 70 people dead and 240 others injured.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Elvis Ondieki

It is September. The US government is reminding its citizens in Kenya of this in a new terror advisory.

September, says the US Embassy in Kenya, is the anniversary month of major terrorist attacks in the past, including the 9/11 attack in the US and the September 21, 2013 Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi. 

The former killed 2,977 people, while the latter claimed 67 lives.

“While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversaries of prior terrorist attacks, such as September 11th, the September 21st Westgate Mall attack,” the embassy said in a September 13 advisory. 

Equally, the embassy says, the first anniversary of the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel (October 7, 2023) is nearing.

“The US Embassy in Nairobi reminds US citizens in Kenya that they should exercise increased caution due to the risks of terrorism and kidnapping. Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be targets to terrorists,” it stated.

As a precaution, the embassy advises US citizens to remain vigilant in areas frequented by tourists, review their personal security plans, monitor local media, avoid areas where protests and demonstrations are taking place, avoid crowds and keep a low profile.

The British High Commission in Kenya reinforced the US Embassy's advice. 

In an advisory revised on September 13, the High Commission reproduced the US Embassy's warning on its website, as it reiterated that there are areas bordering Somalia where its citizens could have their travel insurance invalidated if they ignore its advice and visit them. 


