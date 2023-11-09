US, Kenyan courts give man custody of toddler son

In a historic ruling on a child custody case, two courts in Kenya and the US have put a one-year-and-ten-months-old boy under his relieved father’s care.

The two courts came to the same conclusion that Mr Imani Manyara, a dual Kenyan-American citizen, shall have solely physical custody of the minor.

With the two judgments, Mr Manyara won the custody battle with his estranged wife, a medical practitioner in Texas.

While seeking custodial orders, Mr Manyara, a resident of Wake County in North Carolina, accused his wife of being cruel to their son. He further accused her of being mentally challenged and could not be entrusted with the custody of the young boy.

Detailing the extend of the cruelty meted out against the boy by his mother, Mr Manyara told Nairobi Children’s Court Magistrate Maureen Wanjiru Kibe that she was not fit to bring up the minor.

“She, on several occasions, left the minor unattended for hours, locking him up in a separate room, physically disciplining him despite the minor’s tender age, and even destroyed the minor’s clothes and her own clothes as well,” Mr Manyara stated in his pleadings filed in court.

According to the complainant, his relationship with his estranged wife soured when the child was barely six months old.

In bid to resolve their differences, the couple, who were living in Wake County, North Carolina flew to back to Kenya on January 1, 2023, to meet their families to seek reconciliation.

During the two weeks’ vacation in Kenya Mr Manyara claims the minor was whisked away by his wife to an undisclosed location in the country and, since then, he was denied access to the child.

He adds that he was frustrated by his wife and her family, compelling him to fly back to North Carolina to seek legal redress.

"It was upon contacting authorities for assistance ... that I was informed that she went back to the US without the minor and that she had relocated to Texas," Mr Manyara states.

After further investigations, he established through his family that his son was still in Kenya and living with his estranged wife’s grandmother.

Justice James Bedford of Wake County, North Carolina, in his ruling entrusted the custody of the minor his father and allowed the mother to see her son for 30 minutes only due to her mental status. Prior to visitation, the judge further ordered, the woman should give notice for arrangements to be made for her visit.

“The mother must provide the father a written notice of her intention to exercise her custodial time in writing (text or email) 14 days prior to the day the mother intends to [visit]. The mother must remain within 30 minutes of Wake County at all times that the minor child is in her custody,” ordered Justice Bedford.

The judge allowed Mr Manyara to maintain the child's travel documentation and collect the child from Kenya and take him back to the US.

“The father has the sole authority to apply for a passport in the child’s name without the mother’s signature,” Justice Bedford ordered. The American court also directed that both parents shall make decisions for the child, including schooling and medical care, together.

The judge also ordered that the day-to-day decisions shall be made by the custodial parent, who is the father.