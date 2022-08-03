US issues poll travel alert, cautions Americans against travel to Kisumu

The US Embassy in Kenya has imposed movement restrictions on its citizens to Kisumu County ahead of the August 9 elections.

In a statement, the embassy said that reminded US citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance.

It said that election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to the election, and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams.

Also, the embassy reiterated that demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention.

Furthermore, the embassy said that strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly in the mentioned area.

The embassy has asked the Americans in the country to keep monitoring local media for updates, avoid crowds, avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, and be vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, not to display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or watches.

They are also asked to review their personal security plans, have travel documents up to date and easily accessible, and also carry proper identification, including a copy of the bio-page of their US passport with a copy of a current Kenyan visa.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu. The State Department reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance," the statement adds.

This comes a day after the US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman reported to the office.

Ambassador Whitman was confirmed as the US ambassador to Kenya in a unanimous vote by the US Senate on July 14, 2022, becoming the eighteenth US Ambassador to Kenya.

The move comes as Kenya intensifies security across the country.