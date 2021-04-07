US retains highest advisory on Kenya over ‘steep’ rise in Covid-19 cases

US Embassy in Nairobi

Entrance to the US Embassy in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The alert was first raised by the US Centres for Disease Control following a rise in the number of cases.
  • It issued Level Four advisory, which is to ask national not to travel to a region over insecurity or health.

The US government has retained its highest travel advisory on Nairobi initially indicated by the Centres for Disease Control, and which asks Americans not to travel to Kenya due to Covid-19 cases.

