US Embassy announces visa fee increase for travellers

The US Embassy has announced an increase in application processing fees for a number of non-immigrant visa categories, including students.

Students, tourists and travellers visiting the US for business conferences will now pay $185 (about Sh25,206), up from $160 (about Sh22,481).

According to a media release issued on Wednesday, the US State Department said the increases were announced in the Federal Register at the end of March and will take effect from 30 May 2023.

"Visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other categories such as student (F) and exchange visitor (J) visas will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor and treaty petitioner in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315," the statement said.

The small increases will affect visa services provided by US consular posts around the world. The increase, it said, was made after conducting a study.

The embassy said individuals who have already paid the existing, lower NIV fee will not have to pay the difference once the fee increases on 30 May 2023.

"All NIV fee payments made on or after 1 October 2022 will be valid for 365 days. Receipts for NIV fees paid before 1 October 2022 will continue to be valid until 30 September 2023," it said.

“The Department of State works hard to keep the costs associated with visas to a minimum, and the Department only recovers the costs of providing these consular services,” it added.