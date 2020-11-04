US election: Kenyans find humour, poke fun as they react to poll drama

By  Leon Lidigu

Tallying of votes is still underway in the US even as international media reports indicate that President Donald Trump has prematurely declared himself the winner against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

It is a high stakes election, so high in fact that many Americans have given in to nervous tension over polls as results trickle in. 

But even with the situation being so tense, Kenyans online are doing what they do best: finding humour in the situation and treating each other to creative, punchy humour while also juxtaposing the US poll with past Kenyan elections.  

Perhaps this is unsurprising, given that Kenyans have an insatiable appetite for politics, whether local or international. 

Kenyans on Twitter, popularly referred to as KOT, are known for their wit and social commentary. This interesting lot has come up with a few gems.  

Here are some of the more interesting  posts:


