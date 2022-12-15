US-based Kenyan tycoon Mwale meets 19 African presidents

United States-based billionaire and founder of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC), Julius Mwale, has met 19 African presidents at the ongoing US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.

MMTC, in a statement, said Mwale and his team discussed investment opportunities across the continent with the Heads of State.

“Our team was privileged to interact with government and business leaders from US and Africa including President William Ruto and 18 other heads of state.

“The summit which is hosted by President Joe Biden attracted more than 50 heads of state from Africa. The US government committed over US $ 55 billion for Africa over the next three years in areas of health, environment, innovation and women empowerment. MMTC will benefit from some of the resources as we expand our projects across the continent,” MMTC said in the statement.

The summit showed how persistently committed the United States is to Africa, underline the significance of US-Africa relations, and highlight how closely they are working together on common global priorities.

The summit, which happened between December 13-15, built on shared values to better foster new economic engagement, strengthen the US-Africa commitment to democracy and human rights, mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and future pandemics, work cooperatively to strengthen regional and global health, promote food security, advance peace and security, respond to the climate crisis and strengthen ties with diaspora communities.

Partnership with US firm

The meeting between the heads of state came at a time when Mwale has been seeking partnerships with governments across Africa to expand his MMTC city project across the continent.

At the UN General Assembly this year, Mwale held talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo who welcomed the businessman to invest in the country.

"The president welcomed our team to Ghana to expand Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) to Ghana. The talks with the President came after benchmarking visits by Ghanaian delegations at MMTC in early September. MMTC team also welcomed Ghanaian medical tourists to visit Hamptons hospital for specialized medical treatment via Kenya airways flights from Accra to Kisumu via Nairobi," MMTC said in a statement.

In May this year, Mwale made an entry into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) market where he will be establishing a solar battery manufacturing plant.

Mwale will be among the key partners who will be undertaking the project in partnership with US firm, KE international. The project will seek to power cities in Kenya and the rest of Africa, including DR Congo.

“We are investing in building a 16 Gigawatt (16 terawatts) battery manufacturing plant in the DRC, to help power our smart cities in Kenya and the rest of Africa,” Mwale in a press statement on Tuesday.

The deal for the project was realized during the Global Conference with world leaders and global executives held in early May.

Investment tour

The billionaire struck a deal worth Sh684 billion with different financiers and partners towards the realization of the battery plant.

At the same time, Mwale is in talks with Senegalese government to build Africa’s longest bridge, 7-km proposed Lungi Bridge. The tycoon was in Senegal on a two-week tour in October where he met President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone in Dakar.

Mwale and his delegation were invited to the West African country by the Sierra Leonean President after attending the inauguration of President William Ruto in September.

“Our delegation completed a two-week state investment tour of the Republic of Sierra Leone to discuss the expansion of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) to the country. The tour follows the invitation for MMTC by President Bio, following his visit to Kenya this year,” MMTC said in a statement on Monday.

The delegation was hosted by President Bio and met with government officials, private sector leaders and local community chiefs.