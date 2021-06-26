Uproar as road contractor defies Nema stop order over pollution

For over 15 years, Joseph Mutai used water from a dam on his four-acre farm for domestic consumption and for feeding his cattle. But in the last four months, he has had to fetch water from a local river, some two kilometres away.

The water in the dam in Kamureito village, Sotik constituency, Bomet County, is no longer fit for human consumption due to pollution caused by a company crushing quarry stones and burning tar for resealing potholes on the Bomet-Kalpong highway.

“It is not only air pollution that we are faced with due to billowing smoke and dust but we are also affected by sound pollution and the company management has declined to heed our pleas.

The plant was set up without public participation,” Mr Mutai said.

Mr Mutai, who along with fellow villagers showed reporters around the area, said he was contemplating suing the company for compensation due to the adverse effects on the dam water and crops on his farm.

Residents have complained that dust from the site has harmed their vegetables, which they said they could not harvest as some have stunted growth.

In the last four months, said Robert Tonui, several cases of respiratory infections had been reported and pleas to the company – Saxon Ltd – to address the matter had gone unheeded.

“We are not opposed to development, but that should not be at the expense of the health and economic well-being of the people,” he said.

Whenever it rains, a discharge is washed down to farms, with some finding its way to dams that residents have used as a source of water for years.

Residents of Kamureito village in Bomet County at a dam whose water they say has been polluted by Saxon Limited Company. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Another resident, Erick Towet, said the activities at the plant have become a nuisance and the plant was set up without public participation.

“There is a lot of pollution with the release of untreated sludge into the environment, but our pleas to various government agencies have gone unheeded. Our health is more important than the so-called development brought by the setting up of the site,” he said.

Residents have been repeatedly turned away from entering the site to raise their grievances with the management, something that has created tension in the area, Kiplangat Koech.

The plant is next to the Kamureito chief’s office, whose roofs have been coated with dust from the site. Smoke also wafts into the office as the administrator serves the public.

The issues raised by residents, said nominated MCA Leonard Ngeny, should be addressed as the firm’s management was operating with impunity without regard to the effects of what they do on the environment.

“This conflict could have been resolved had the company management opened up and engaged residents on the issues. It is evident that there is pollution in the area as a result of the activities in the plant and the residents are aggrieved due to the losses and potential harm to their health,” he said.

Environmental watchdog Nema has ordered the closure of the site, saying it was set up without public participation, which is a requirement under the law.

The order is contained in a June 2021 letter - NEMA/ORDER/12/21 - seen by Nation.Africa to the regional director of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The letter says that the material crushing and storage site at Kamureito for the construction of the Kaplong-Bomet road should be closed.

A ground inspection by Nema officers found that the ongoing expansion and repairs of the highway are being done without the required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports as required by the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) 1999.

Construction machinery at the stone crushing site at Kamureito village in Bomet County operated by Saxon Limited Company. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

It also found that the setting up of the plant was in violation of the law and that excess emissions of smoke and gas from the site contravened the constitutional rights of access to a clean and healthy environment for all (residents).

“Excess discharge of toxic water or other pollutants into the environment without the requisite Effluent Discharge License (EDL) by the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (Water Quality Regulations, 2006),” states the letter, signed by Samuel Ondeng, the Bomet County director of environment, as one of the reasons for the Nema order.

The Environment Act states that “every person in Kenya is entitled to a clean and healthy environment and has a duty to safeguard and enhance the environment”.

Nema officers are said to have repeatedly been turned away from the site during their inspection, which is violation of the law that states that any person obstructing an inspection to conduct such an exercise is liable to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of Sh500,000 or both.

The Act further states that any person who fails to prepare an environmental impact assessment report is liable to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of Sh2 million or both.

Although the company was ordered to stop the operation for violating environmental laws, it was still operating last Tuesday morning, with trucks delivering materials while billowing smoke and dust emanated from the facility.

The Nema order had clearly stated that “anybody found on site, day or night will be arrested and charged according to the provision of the law”.

But an armed police officer in uniform guarded the facility along with private guards while residents and the media were not allowed in.

Three employees, who did not divulge their names (but were captured on camera) claimed the company had Nema certification but did not show it to reporters.

A machine moving ballast to be crushed at a site in Kamureito village, Bomet County operated by Saxon Limited Company.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

They also said that public participation had been conducted by the administration even as members of the local community and their leaders disputed it.

It is a requirement for signage to be erected at such a facility stating the name of the company carrying out the activities and Nema certification, but none could be seen.

Peter Mundinia, the director-general of KeNHA, on Tuesday confirmed that the complaints from the local community and the Nema directive had reached his office.

“The issues raised in the Nema report along with the complaints from the local community on pollution are being addressed so that the work in progress towards resealing of the road is not affected,” he said.

Answering questions from journalists while on a tour of the Kericho-Kisumu interchange, he said it would be improper to pollute the environment.

“I’m confident that the issues raised have substantially been addressed so as to protect the environment and minimise conflict with the communities whose interests and well-being come first,” he added.

But even as steps are being taken to address the issues, the company has defied Nema orders that it stop operations until it complies with environmental laws.

“That a private company can defy government directives and continue to pollute the environment speaks volumes about the impunity it operates with. It raises questions as to who the people pulling strings behind the scenes are,” said Kipruto Ngeno, a human rights activist.

Nema officers confirmed to Nation.Africa that they have been turned away repeatedly from inspecting the facility.