Uppercut blow that knocked Sonko out in governor fight

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Like a boxer subdued but not ready to throw in the towel, Mr Sonko returned a number of punches at Uncle Sam.
  • In boxing terms, Mr Sonko might see this as re-match with Uncle Sam because they had a bout some years back.

A few minutes to noon on Monday, former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko was training as a boxer alongside one-time world super-bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika.

