UoN bids farewell to first woman dean Prof Micere Mugo

Family, colleagues, friends and representatives from different countries and institutions and organisations yesterday came together to celebrate the life of Prof Micere Mugo at the university she served as the first-ever elected female dean of faculty.

The event that was held at Taifa Hall at the University of Nairobi (UoN) was streamed live online. Having worked at the UoN arts department between 1973 and 1982, the organisers said, it was considered her literary home.

Prof Micere, who grew up during the colonial period and rose to be the first woman dean at the faculty of Arts at the UoN, was remembered for her courage.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, with whom they shared a history of being detained by the Kanu regime, urged Kenyans to defend the democratic space, warning that the country might slide back to the dark old days. Kenyans, he said, have a historical duty to defend the freedom the liberators had won.

“It is the duty of the younger generation,” he said. “We are doing what we’re doing for the younger generation, those who are coming after us. In memory of Prof, let Kenyans rise and defend their democracy.”

While narrating how Prof Micere was denationalised by President Daniel Moi but eventually regained her nationality, Mr Odinga eulogised Prof Micere as a leading scholar and political activist.

She remained resolute, dedicated and committed to the course of liberating her community, Mr Odinga said.

“Quite a number of lecturers in UoN were incarcerated…There was a time when many were captured, taken to Nyayo House and thrown from the top floor to be labelled suicide cases,” he said, warning that: “What has been can be again, if Kenyans don’t rise up to defend their democratic space” .

Mr Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 presidential elections, Ms Martha Karua, eulogised Prof Mugo as a person who touched people’s lives.

“Prof Micere’ s life is a mirror to see how much a human being can do to impact lives positively. Thousands of miles away, she was working with social centres in Kenya. How amazing! I feel challenged by the glimpses of her through the eyes of others,” Ms Karua said.

“Her resilience and courage and her story cuts across Africa, America and Europe,” Prof Ngotho Kariuki, who was the dean at the faculty of commerce when Prof Micere was the dean at the faculty of arts, said of her personality.

She never feared to raffle feathers if it was for a good course, he said. They worked together at a time when the university was split between progressive and conservative research, a period Prof Ngotho described as a “metamorphosis” in academia.

It was a very tough time, Prof Ngotho reminisced, “a fight against neo-colonialism, and those with dissenting opinions were detained. It is upon the young generation to guard [these gains].”

She was many things to different people. Her elder sister Dr Kiereini Muringo said that, growing up, Prof Micere always challenged them as siblings.

That her baby sister even visited when she was sick was a pleasant surprise to them in Kenya, she said.

However, soon after that, her health deteriorated within a short time.

“We know Micere went to be in a better place after, what we want to believe, accomplishing what she was created to do…To fill Micere’s shoes is very difficult,” Dr Kiereini said.

In a poignant tribute, former Chief Justice David Maraga described Prof Micere as a luminary “whose spirit lives on, a guiding star illuminating the path toward intellectual empowerment and a brighter future”.

"The dead are never dead, comrade Micere is in this hall," he declared. “As the world marks the 26th anniversary of the Nane Nane Revolution, Micere's legacy as a beacon of knowledge and change shines brighter than ever.”

Prof Wangui Goro said that, for five decades, Prof Micere had a profound impact on her life. Prof Kivutha Kibwana recalled attending her public lectures during an era of intense discourse about a path to the future for Kenya and Africa.

“My generation was fortunate to reap the benefits of her teachings,” he said, “and we were equally enriched by icons such as Prof Ngugi who shared their boundless knowledge. Imagine the prosperity that would flourish if talents like Micere's remained within our borders, a reminder that certain nations thrive at the expense of Kenya's suffering."

Sharing a heartfelt connection, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o reflected on their long history and how he was struck by Prof Micere’s compassion and passion for teaching and dispensing knowledge.

Ms Besi Muhonja's gratitude echoed the sentiments of all who have been touched by her brilliance: "To the family of Prof Micere, thank you for sharing this great human with us."

Renowned author Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o said he knew Prof Micere before he met her. They later met at Makerere University in Uganda, “a dress rehearsal for our time as colleagues at the UoN” .